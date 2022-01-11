Toshi and Iy4knu join the list of Pinoy ML:BB veterans who will sit out the upcoming MPL Season 9. Courtesy: RSG Philippines and Toshi Gaming.

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang veterans Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo join the list of players taking a break from the competitive scene for ML:BB Professional League - Season 9.

Toshi of TNC Pro Team first announced that he will be taking a break Sunday, shortly after Blacklist duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario said they were skipping MPL Season 9.

This, after posting a photo with the words "good game, well played," a day before.

"Adrian G. Bacallo a.k.a. Toshi will rest and will not participate this upcoming MPL-PH Season 9. Thank you to the ones who believed, who supported to him throughout his career," his Facebook page said in a statement.

Toshi was a long-time player of Smart Omega before jumping to TNC Pro Team in Season 8.

RSG Philippines announced Iy4knu's hiatus Monday afternoon, adding that the gold laner will see action in Season 10.

"He is still part of RSG Philippines but will be inactive. RSG respects this and fully supports his decision," RSG Philippines said in a statement.

A long-time player of Onic PH, Iy4knu transferred to RSG Philippines in MPL Season 8, and was part of the Onic PH squad that made it to M1 World Championships.

With that, the number of veterans sitting out of Season 9 are now at 5, with Blacklist's V33wise duo and Bren's Carlito "Ribo" Ribo earlier announcing that they will be sitting out the upcoming season, which will start on February 18.