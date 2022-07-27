Coach Arcadia dons an RRQ Hoshi jersey as the squad reveals his signing in a teaser. His role, however, still remains unclear. Courtesy: RRQ Hoshi.

MANILA -- After calling the shots for the Orcas, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado will now take his talents to the "King of Kings" RRQ Hoshi.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Indonesia Season 9 champions revealed Arcadia's signing in a 2-minute long teaser -- although it did not show which role he would be taking ahead of Season 10 of the Indonesian ML:BB circuit.

"If it wasn't RRQ who asked, I wouldn't be here," Arcadia, a long-time coach of the Echo Philippines franchise, said.

Arcadia will be the third ML:BB personality heading to Indonesia this offseason, with Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Denver "Yeb" Miranda moving to Onic Indonesia, amid a tumultuous off-season rocked by rumors of players going on an exodus to other countries.

After a heartbreaking exit in the MPL - Philippines Season 9 playoffs where he helmed super team Echo, Arcadia parted ways with the squad after being with them since their Aura PH days in Season 6.

Tiebreaker Times earlier reported that Arcadia would be going overseas.

RRQ Hoshi is coming off a second-place finish in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, losing to Filipinos RSG Philippines in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.