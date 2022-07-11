Echo PH head coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado during their elimination match against Omega Esports. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Long-time head coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado will part ways with Echo Philippines, the team announced on its Facebook page, Monday afternoon.

"Not having him around this season feels different for all of us," Echo Philippines said on Arcadia's departure.

"No matter how sad, we believe that parting ways will help us grow better. So thank you, Coach Arcadia, for being one of the greatest coaches we’ve ever come across with," it added.

In a comment on the announcement, Arcadia replied that he will be "forever grateful" to the team.

Arcadia started his coaching career in Season 5 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League last 2020 when Echo, crowned champions at the time, was still named Sunsparks.

He remained coach of the team when they were named Aura Philippines, and eventually Echo, right until Season 9.

In Season 9, Arcadia handled a super-team that led the standings of the first half of the season. Echo Philippines, touted as a favorite to win the league at the time, ended the regular season with a three-game losing skid, with the adjustments to the new gaming patch being one of the major factors.

The squad exited the playoffs on day 1, at the hands of Omega Esports, ending the tournament at 5th to 6th place. At the time, Arcadia said he was determined to help his wards bounce back moving forward.

"We’re all disappointed sa nangyari sa resulta and just three games ’yon na puro comeback. So siyempre ’pag comeback sobrang sakit talaga. Malungkot ’yung mood namin at the moment pero hindi kami susuko," he said at the time.