Echo PH head coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado during their elimination match against Omega Esports. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA – Echo faced a lot of pressure, as they established themselves as a "super team" entering the 9th season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

With the heartbreaking loss against Omega Esports that saw them crashing from the playoffs early, head coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado said he was stunned over the turn of events.

"We’re all disappointed sa nangyari sa resulta and just three games ’yon na puro comeback. So siyempre ’pag comeback sobrang sakit talaga. Malungkot ’yung mood namin at the moment pero hindi kami susuko," Arcadia told reporters after their loss against Omega Esports.

Arcadia acknowledged their late-game woes, which favored Omega's playstyle, got the best of them.

"Talagang hindi namin naclose out ’yung siege and pagdating sa lord ... Doon kami madalas naka-comeback sa lord," Arcaida recalled.

Despite the dismal exit in what was supposed to be their breakout season, the head coach said his players stepped up when it mattered.

"Sa totoo lang kahit ako ano napatahimik kung baga kasi parang iniisip namin na lahat this season lahat ng players ko, ano, binigyan ko sila ng individual challenges and lahat sila nagbigay ng thoughts nag-step up para magawa ang challenges na ’yun," Arcadia said while on the verge of tears.

"So ayun masakit din talaga sa’kin ang pagkatalo.”

“Pero sinabi ko sa kanila na simula pa lang ito, ano. Hindi kami susuko kasi kung mapapansin ’yung mga talo namin sa MPL regular season, ’pag natatalo kami ng Game 1 nahihirapan kaming mag-comeback sa Game 2 so madalas 2 weeks ng playoffs ang pinaka-focus namin is to be mentally ready," he added, before pausing to wipe his tears.

With the exit, Echo will be ending the tournament in 5th to 6th place, a far cry after topping the league standings in the first half of the season.