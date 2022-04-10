Echo PH during their game against Nexplay EVOS. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) - “Super team” Echo Philippines will end their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League regular season campaign with a 3-game skid after being swept by Nexplay EVOS in their much-anticipated showdown, Sunday.

It was sweet redemption for Nexplay EVOS, who lost their March 11 clash by default after failing to make it to the venue.

The Grock-Pharsa combo of Echo's Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Jankurt "KurtTzy" Matira wrought havoc in the early parts of Game 1, giving Echo a huge advantage in the first 10 minutes.

But winning small pick-offs helped Nexplay claw back into the game, starting from a counter-go in the 12th-minute that allowed them to push down 3 lanes, and take a 3-0 exchange.

In the 19th-minute, Nexplay captain Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon's Xavier tasered Nexplay with a triple kill, and it was the sign for them to push down Echo PH's base who were left with Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, who then started a base push.

But Raniel "URESHIII" Logronio's Esmeralda recalled to defend their fort successfully, and Nexplay as a result were the first to destroy their opponent's base.

In an interview with reporters, URESHIII said he was able to read Echo's strategy.

"Parang pinredict ko na po na gagawin nila 'yon kasi naandoon na sila [KarlTzy and 3MarTzy] sa bot kaya sinabi ko po [sa teammates ko] na pumunta sila sa top. Kaya ko naman pong depensahan 'yon kung sakaling [puntahan nila]. Kaya ko namang depensahan iyon," URESHIII said.

SEA Games gold medallist YellyHaze earned the MVP recognition in Game 1 behind a 7/1/6 KDA record.

Nexplay EVOS steamrolled over Echo in Game 2, with URESHIII's Dyrroth ending the frame with a maniac to secure the series and send Echo to their third straight loss.

URESHIII became the MVP after a flawless game, securing 6 kills and 2 assists.

Echo held the top-seed in the first half of the season, but struggled to close out the regular season with wins after losing 4 of their last 5 games.

As the third-seeded team, Echo Philippines will have the power to pick the placement of the 5th and 6th ranked team in the first round of the playoffs, based on Season 9's new rules.