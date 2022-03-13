Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS lost by default to Echo Philippines in their MPL - Philippines matchup, after failing to arrive on time ahead of their bout, league organizers announced Sunday.

In a statement, MPL Philippines said teams must enter the game online 15 minutes before their match, and prepare for the match an hour ahead of the prescribed time, citing their rules and regulations.

"Adhering to the abovementioned rules, the MPL - PH operating committee has finally decided to declare ECHO as the winner of the match," MPL - Philippines said in a statement sent to reporters.

"To our beloved MPL - PH fans and viewers, we apologize for any inconveniences caused. Let's look forward to an even bigger week 5!" they added.

Nexplay EVOS had yet to arrive at the venue from 8:33 P.M. - 30 minutes after their scheduled 8 p.m. match.

The players were reportedly stuck in traffic from their bootcamp, ahead of the bout.

