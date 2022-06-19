Home  >  Sports

MSC 2022: RSG Philippines exacts revenge, sweeps RRQ for title

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2022 09:17 PM

RSG Philippines after clinching the MSC 2022 Grand Finals spot against Omega Esports last June 18. Courtesy: MSC 2022 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - RSG Philippines exacted revenge against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi to cop the 2nd straight title for the Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here. 

After a devastating 1-3 loss against RRQ that compelled them to send MSC 2021 champs Omega Esports out of their title defense bid, the young team regained top form to secure the title against a veteran-laden squad.

RSG Philippines dominated the group stages, only falling against RRQ in the match for the first Grand Finals slot. 

They will get the lion's share of the $300,000 prize pool. 

Omega ended the competition at third place. 

More details to follow


 

