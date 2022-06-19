RSG Philippines after clinching the MSC 2022 Grand Finals spot against Omega Esports last June 18. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - RSG Philippines exacted revenge against Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi to cop the 2nd straight title for the Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

After a devastating 1-3 loss against RRQ that compelled them to send MSC 2021 champs Omega Esports out of their title defense bid, the young team regained top form to secure the title against a veteran-laden squad.

RSG Philippines dominated the group stages, only falling against RRQ in the match for the first Grand Finals slot.

They will get the lion's share of the $300,000 prize pool.

Omega ended the competition at third place.

More details to follow



