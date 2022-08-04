Courtesy: EVOS Legends' YouTube channel

MANILA - Veteran Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera has signed with EVOS Legends of Indonesia, the multi-titled team announced Thursday.

He joins a wave of Pinoy ML:BB players taking their talents overseas, three of which include his teammates in M3 world championship finalists Onic Philippines.

Dlar will reinforce the inaugural world champs after the squad finished 4th in MPL Season 9, joining veterans such as Gustian (Rekt) and Ferdyansyah Kamaruddin (Ferxiic), among others.

He will be facing off against former teammates Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, and Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio, and coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda in Indonesian soil, after they were officially announced to join other MPL Indonesian teams.

Dlar started his professional career with Onic Philippines, and became an integral part of the squad. Dubbed as the squad's "general" of Onic Philippines, Dlarskie became one of the key players in the banana split strategy that had lifted them to a second-place finish in the country and the world's biggest ML:BB stage.

He later on bared that his pro career lifted his family out of poverty.

Dlar was released by the squad last July, and hinted at an overseas move afterwards. With the announcement, four out of five of Onic's former starters are now starting their career overseas.

Kairi will be joining Onic Philippines, while Markyyyyy will join Bigetron Alpha. Another teammate, Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales will suit up for Team SMG in Malaysia.

Local outlets such as Tiebreaker Times earlier reported that another former Onic PH standout, Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy is poised to transfer to Indonesia's Geek Fam.