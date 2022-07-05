Dlarskie during the M3 World Championships in Singapore last December 2021. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- Onic Philippines on Tuesday announced it was parting ways with mainstay Gerald Dlarskie Trinchera, who was an integral part of the team's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship appearances.

This, as the wave of departures continues to hit the organization.

In a statement posted on the team's Facebook page, Onic Philippines recognized Dlarskie's dedication towards the squad, calling it "one of their hardest goodbyes."

"Dlar has always had a heart of gold. There was nothing more than he cared about but his team. He would be willing to sacrifice if it meant that it was for the betterment of everyone," Onic Philippines said.

Dlarskie started his professional career in Onic Philippines, which has helped him lift his family out of poverty.

"Galing talaga kami sa mahirap. Sa sobrang hirap na pamilya, kaya gusto ko silang bigyan ng magandang bahay at magandang pamumuhay," he said in an interview during the M3 world championships last December, when asked on what he will do with their prize money.

Dubbed as the "general" of Onic Philippines, Dlarskie became one of the key players in the banana split strategy that had lifted them to a second-place finish in the country and the world's biggest ML:BB stage.

He had two world championship appearances: one in the inaugural M1 World Championships held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the in the M3 World Championships in Singapore.

Dlarskie ended Season 9 of the Mobile Legends with 199 assists to go with 86 kills.

Dlarskie is the sixth player to depart from the squad, after the organization announced the release of Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong, captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, Ian "Beemo" Sergio, and Marky "Markyyyy" Capacio.

Onic's Indonesian mother organization also absorbed Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda.

Nowee "Ryota" Caballo and Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales are the team's remaining players. Onic Philippines has yet to announce a new roster ahead of the 10th MPL season.

Dlarskie has yet to find a team, but rumor has it that he will also be taking his talents to Indonesia, with Bigetron Alpha and EVOS Legends as the speculated teams.