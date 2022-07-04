MANILA (UPDATE) - Onic PH's gold laner Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio and team captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy are the next to leave the organization, the team announced Monday evening.

The organization, which is poised to undergo a roster rebuild ahead of the next MPL season, first announced the departure of Markyyyyy from the team.

"Markyyyyy was more than just a player in Onic, he was part of our family. He always made sure to put a smile on all of your faces with his bright personality," Onic PH said in a Facebook post.

"Despite all the changes and struggles we have went through as a team, you can always count on Marky to say "Kaya natin 'to" and do his best to cheer us up. Those are the moments that we will truly miss," they added.

In a later post, they announced the departure of Baloyskie, heralded as the team's prodigal son, after returning to the team from Aura PH for another go at the local and world championship bids.

"He's not just our in-game captain, but he also leads the team by example through sharing real life advices drawn from his experience, all in the effort to motivate the team on and off the game. More than a captain, he takes care of all of us like a real older brother," the team said of Baloyskie.

Their departure comes after Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong and Ian "Beemo" Sergio, who have yet to announce where they're heading, and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda, who are now with the team's mother organization in Indonesia.

Markyyyyy and Baloyskie were an integral part of the main five that punched an appearance to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships in Singapore.

Baloyskie became the league's assist leader in MPL - Philippines Season 9, racking up 353 dimes as the team's shotcaller. Markyyyy put up 116 kills and 223 assists across all season games.

With Markyyyy and Baloyskie's departure, Onic PH only has Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales, Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera left in the active roster, as rumors of a squad rebuild continue to linger.

Baloyskie in previous tweets has hinted that he has yet to find another team, as he sought to play in Season 10 of the MPL.