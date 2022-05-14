Mobile Legends: Veteran Beemo parts ways with Onic PH

MANILA - Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio parted ways with Onic PH, the team confirmed Saturday.

"Thank you Beemo for being part of the ONIC family! We'll surely miss your iconic tank plays, not to mention you're one of the best roamers out there," the team said in an announcement Friday.

Beemo joined Onic PH in 2021 when the squad underwent a roster revamp.

He was part of the squad that led Onic PH's to a strong finish in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, when they ended the league at 2nd place.

Onic dropped to 4th place in Season 9, after getting eliminated by eventual finalists Omega Esports in a sweep.

After MPL Season 9, Beemo hinted at parting ways with the team in a cryptic post.

"Thank you sa lahat ng sumuporta sa'ken and thank you sa Onic PH nakasama ko kayo this season 8, [M3] and season 9. Wish you all the best. Goodluck and lakasan niyo pa this season 10. Labyu all guys. Peace out," he said, adding the words "LFT" -- which means "Looking For Team."