MANILA - It's official. Onic Esports announced that it has signed Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang wunderkind Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol, making the 16-year-old the first Filipino import in the game's professional play and confirming reports of his plans to go overseas.

Kairi, along with former Onic PH coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda, were present in the press conference. Yeb, who steered Onic PH to a world championship appearance, is now part of the Indonesian team's coaching staff.

Kairi's move comes amid reports that some Pinoy ML:BB players are looking to play overseas.

Kairi – who earned the moniker "The Future" for his mechanical gameplay and versatility – is expected to be a young presence in a veteran-laden squad that includes Muhammad Satrya "Butzzz" Sanubari, Calvin "CW" Winata, and Sanz "SANZ" Gilang, all of whom are coming from a shocking group stage exit in the ML:BB Southeast Asian Cup last May.

Kairi racked a league-high tally of 197 kills in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, when the squad ended their campaign at 4th place. At the time, he averaged 4.10 kills, racking up a 4.18 kill-death-assist ratio.

Kairi, a native of Bataan, was born to an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) father who gave up his Dota 2 dreams to sustain his child. Under the in-game name Fullclip, Kairi started his professional career under Blacklist International in 2020, when the squad placed 5th to 8th place.

The same year, he transferred to Onic Philippines through a trade that included dynamic duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna.

In 2021, he was one of the pillars in Onic PH's world championship appearance, where the squad punched the first grand finals slot in Singapore. They ended the tourney at 2nd place, losing to fellow Pinoys Blacklist.

In Season 9, Onic PH ended the tourney at 4th place after being booted off by Omega Esports in the playoffs.