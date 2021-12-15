Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE—Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol made a statement when Onic PH went up against RRQ Hoshi, outlasting Indonesian jungler Albert "Alberttt" Neilsen Iskandar who had a whopping kill rate coming into their match.

In spite of the statement win, and practically out-playing Alberttt with his signature hero, he believes it's too early to call him the best in the world.

"In this world series, I think that was not my best Ling play. But I think Albertttt is our leading Ling player," Kairi told reporters after their emphatic 3-0 sweep against Indonesia's "Kings of Kings."

And true enough, he played a pivotal role in their win, securing the MVP for all of their matches with his Natan, Ling and Lancelot.

Asked whether he should be called the "king of the jungle", he shunned the accolade, for now at least.

"I think it's too early for me to [name] myself as the best jungler in the world. We haven't fought Blacklist and BTK yet and we're looking forward to fighting them, and also their junglers," Kairi said.

Onic PH will have some much-needed rest before they face either BloodThirstyKings or EVOS SG on Saturday, December 18.