Onic PH celebrate their win against RSG Singapore in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M3) playoffs. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE (UPDATE) - Onic PH carried the momentum of topping the group stages of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M3), 3-0 after clobbering RSG Singapore in their homecourt here to progress to the upper bracket semifinals.

After a slow start which saw some overextensions and Ming "Sana" Brandon's Selena handing problems for Onic PH, the Pinoy squad was able to pull through by controlling the map with their signature banana-split strat, already able to take down four of RSG's turrets within 10 minutes.

Ultimately, it was Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's diversion plays which turned the tables ultimately for Onic PH and smoothly take Game 1. Dlarskie emerged the MVP in Game 1 with his Uranus.

Yeo Wee "Diablo" Lun's Yu Zhong seemed to be the answer for RSG SG to start the game. But as Onic PH continued their rotations, they were eventually able to wipe out RSG's lineup around 10 minutes in, with Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol's Yi Sun Shin leading the charge.

Game 3 was a back-and-forth for both squads, with Jovan "Babycakes" Ong's Clint and Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeov's Lolita giving Onic PH problems in team fights.

Onic PH were banking on the same exploits to keep them at bay with RSG SG - Dlarskie's diversion plays this time with Thamuz doing the work down the top lane. But from there it seemed like RSG's game to win.

But a crucial comeback by Onic PH, with Kairi's Natan eking out a Maniac - or four kills in succession - allowed the Filipino squad breathing space to break through and destroy RSG's base and sink the Singaporean squad to the lower bracket.

WATCH: ONIC PH rally for a FURIOUS comeback capped off by a maniac by Kairi, to seal the sweep against RSG Singapore!



They enter the M3 upper bracket semifinals. @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/Z7LWBMwaiK — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) December 12, 2021

Onic PH entered the upper bracket after topping their group stages in the "group of death" - after defeating Todak and Vivo Keyd Stars, while falling to Indonesian counterparts, Onic Esports.

They will face whoever wins in the match between Todak and RRQ Hoshi, whose match is going on as of writing.

Now, they are more confident to take up the challenge, in case they battle RRQ says Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio.

"Iimprove po namin yung heroes choice po namin. Yung nangyari po ng MPLI medyo nagi-i-struggle pa po sa pickings pero ngayon, kung ano ang napupusuang hero, yun na yung pini-pick namin," Beemo said.

ONIC PH roster

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda

Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain)

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera

Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala

Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales

Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio

Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo