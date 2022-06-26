Mobile Legends: 'The Future' Kairi leaves Onic PH

Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang wunderkind who led Onic PH to a world championship 2nd place run, is the latest to depart from the team, the squad confirmed Sunday.

This, after 6th man Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong, head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda, and veteran Ian "Beemo" Sergio said they were packing their bags and leaving the squad.

The 16-year-old Kairi, often dubbed as "The Future" for his mechanical skills as a core and utility jungler, is rumored to take his services to Onic PH's mother team in Indonesia, according to a June 14 report by Tiebreaker Times.

Kairi, then called Fullclip, transferred to Onic Philippines from Blacklist International through a trade that included dynamic duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna.

He was part of the main five that led Onic PH into another world championship appearance - their second in three installments - ending their run at 2nd place against Blacklist International in an all-Filipino Grand Final showdown.

