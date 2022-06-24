Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Rumors about some Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) players moving overseas this off-season continue to whirl as some stars hinting about bringing their talents elsewhere.

Among the countries is Indonesia, one of the biggest powerhouses in the game's esports scene.

MPL Indonesia head Dylan Chia told reporters during a press conference at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup that the league is open to welcoming Filipinos, citing the "exchange of ideas" that could happen.

"This is not something new to us. Throughout history, we have Malaysians, Sasa (of Team SMG) playing in Onic, we have Singaporeans like James of RRQ. So having international players is something that we welcome," he said.

"The Philippines has been dominating, we do see the level of play across. So for us, having Filipinos coming into Indonesia, having that exchange of ideas… also the way of winning is something that we welcome… I hope that this will help Indonesia to become even stronger," he added.

RSG Philippines recently won the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup over Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi last Sunday, bagging the third consecutive major international title for the Philippines, aside from the SEA Games gold medal last month.

Nexplay head coach Michael "Zico" Dizon was recently signed by Cambodian squad BURN X FLASH, an MPL team.