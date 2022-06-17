Myanmar's Falcon Esports during their bout against RSG Philippines in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA Lumpur, Malaysia - No question, the Philippines remains one of the powerhouse countries in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Its robust community and dominant runs in various international communities speak for it - and some international Mobile Legends: Bang Bang personalities said they are willing to train or go pro in the Philippines, if given the chance.

EVOS Singapore’s Adam "Adammir" Chong sees an opportunity in the country’s objective-style of gameplay - the same playstyle that allowed its teams to take home international titles, including a SEA Games gold medal, two ML:BB world titles, and last year’s MSC 2021 crown.

“They are macro-based and it's very strategic. And the coaches in the Philippines have a game plan. I think I would probably grow and learn the most from the better players,” Adammir told reporters during a press conference here at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Like the Philippines, Singapore’s powerhouse teams tend to focus on the game objectives before throwing themselves into team fights.

The local professional scene's popularity, topped of with whopping prize pools in international tilts, are eye-candy for foreign players like Falcon’s Pyae "JustiN" Sone Khant of Myanmar.

Myanmar's qualifiers for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup this year had a prize pool of $5,000 (P267,000) -- a far cry from the $150,000 (P8 million) prize pool in Manila.

“If I I have a chance I will not play in Myanmar because there is no chance of income. There's less opportunity so if Moonton supports Myanmar [and match the prize pool] of other country, [more pro players will rise] in Myanmar. But I wanna go to other country like Indo or PH,” he said.