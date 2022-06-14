RSG Philippines celebrate after winning Game 3 against Myanmar's Falcon.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Even if they lost the series against RSG Philippines, Myanmar's Falcon Esports may have cemented their reputation as the dark horse in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia cup after taking a game away from the Filipino champs, in Game 2.

But for RSG Philippines, it was all about getting into the right mindset and head into Game 3 stronger.

"I told them to reset, don't mind the loss. 'Cause every time we lose, we come back stronger, so we reset and come back," RSG Philippines coach Karl "Giee" Barrientos said after their 2-1 win against Falcon.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Among the weak points in Game 2 was the lack of damage output by RSG Philippines, which favored Falcon as their damage-dealers scaled up aggressively -- particularly against RSG Philippines' gold laner Eman "EMANN" Sangco, whose Brody fell short in terms of damage in the late-game.

True enough, the motivation was key to RSG Philippines' victory in Game 3, as they progressed to the next round of the upper bracket.

"Chinicheer up ako kasi dapat talaga tapos na namin 'yon sa tower lock. Tapos noong pinatay na ako, chineer na lang ako," Eman "EMANN" Sangco said.

"Tapos ayun [after noon] lumakas ang loob ko," EMANN said.

RSG Philippines will have to wait a bit before finding out their next opponent.