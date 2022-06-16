RSG Philippines players share a high five after their Game 1 win against Orange Esports in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup. Courtesy: MSC 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - RSG Philippines continue their dominant run in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2022 via a convincing 3-0 sweep of Malaysia's Orange Esports at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre on Thursday.

After making quick work of Orange in Game 1, RSG Philippines staged a furious comeback in Game 2 before sealing the sweep in Game 3.

They will face Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi on Saturday for the first Grand Finals slot, while the result means both Malaysian teams went down to the lower bracket.

Orange Esports will face Filipinos Omega Esports, who eliminated EVOS Singapore in an earlier match, for tournament survival.

More details to follow.