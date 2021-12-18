Onic PH after their victory against BloodThirstyKings. Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE—After securing the Grand Finals slot at the M3 World Championships, Onic PH are now assured of at least a $120,000 prize pool (almost P6 million).

And if they emerge as champions, this will increase to $300,000 (P15 million).

Asked what they will do with their prize money, Onic PH EXP Laner Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera said he will buy a better house for his family as the main breadwinner.

"Gusto ko bumili ng bahay para sa pamilya ko kasi ako ’yung talagang [kumikita] sa’min sa bahay. Galing talaga kami sa mahirap. Sa sobrang hirap na pamilya, kaya gusto ko silang bigyan ng magandang bahay at magandang pamumuhay," Dlarskie told reporters after entering the Grand Finals of the M3 world championships, Saturday.

Support player and team captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy wants to buy his dream car.

"I already planned to buy a car because that's my dream. I want to buy my dream car," Baloyskie said.

And for head coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda? He wants to add to his and his fiancée's wedding funds.

"For me, I have a fiancée, maybe after M3 or after MPL Season 9 -- we could get married," Yeb said.

Onic PH will have their Grand Finals match on Sunday, with the other contender still pending.