Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE— Onic Philippines are taking the first Grand Finals slot in the 3rd Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3) after taking down North American squad BloodThirstyKings, 3-0, in a much-anticipated showdown Saturday afternoon.

This brings the Philippines closer to completing its bid of taking the world title in ML:BB for the second series in a row, as top junglers Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol finally squared off after banters on the internet.

Both squads were aggressive to start the series, with BTK leading over Onic PH, as SHARK's Khufra posed problems for the Filipino squad. But continuous pick-offs on MobaZane's Natan, topped by remarkable synergy between Kairi's Paquito and Hatred's Pharsa, helped Onic PH draw first blood.

Onic PH switched things up in Game 2, putting Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez on the Pharsa after Hatred played it in Game 1.

The Filipino squad contained Fwydchicken's Aldous to start Game 2, giving the gold-laner a hard time taking his stacks. With BTK practically operating on a four-man team with the lack of a power spike for Aldous, Onic PH used this to their advantage to pummel the North American squad and reach match point.

Onic PH were able to contain MobaZane to no kills, 4 deaths, and just three assists in Game 3, while Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera helped clear the map for Kairi to draw kill after kill with his Hayabusa.

Onic PH have only fallen once throughout the entire world championship campaign— in their Group B match against Onic Indonesia. They now have a 9-0 record in the playoffs.

They face whoever wins the lower bracket finals, which will commence at 7 p.m. Saturday.

