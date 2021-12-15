Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE (UPDATE) - Onic PH are moving up to the upper bracket finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M3) in Singapore after avenging their loss to Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi, 3-0 Wednesday.

It was sweet revenge for Onic PH who were eliminated in the ML:BB Professional League Invitational (MPLI) by RRQ Hoshi, who is also another title contender coming into the world stage.

With RRQ drafting a scale-heavy lineup, Onic PH started Game 1 aggressively and ended it immediately, with Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol and Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez doing flashy yet mechanical plays to draw kill after kill.

They were also able to contain RRQ's star jungler Albert "Alberttt" Neilsen Iskandar to a 0/4/2 kill-death-assist record - his worst yet coming into the world championship.

Game 2 seemed like a game of macro plays for both squads. With Onic PH picking up aggression, RRQ's Rivaldi "R7" Fatah and Deden “Clayyyy” Mohamed were giving the Filipinos a hard time in team fights with the help of their magic damage to keep themselves at bay.

But Onic PH seemed to have an answer to all the attempts RRQ had at outplaying the Indonesian squad, to emerge as the victor in Game 2 and draw match point.

RRQ Hoshi took a gamble by prioritizing the Uranus pick entering Game 3, backed up by sustain and crowd-control heroes with the Khufra and the Aldous, and it worked to protect Alberttt's Lancelot in the early stages of the game.

But with the power spike of Kairi's Natan and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's Esmeralda building up, they were able to secure the sustain they needed to counter the Indonesian squad's heroes.

Kairi was the MVP for all games with his Lancelot, Ling and and Natan.

Onic PH will try to get the first Grand Finals slot on December 18, when it faces the winner between North America's BloodThirstyKings and EVOS SG, on December 16.

RRQ Hoshi, meanwhile, will be facing Blacklist International on Friday, December 17, with their tournament lives on the line.

ONIC PH:

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda