Moonton Games

SINGAPORE -- (UPDATE) Blacklist International is through to the next round of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships held here after it booted off Vivo Keyd Stars from the title hunt, 3-0, Wednesday.

Blacklist was able to take their comfort heroes in Estes, Yve, and Yi Sun Shin for Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Salic "Hadji" Imam, and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario respectively to start Game 1.

Blacklist was able to find the breakthrough it needed through a team fight 4:55 minutes in, down the turtle area.

Blacklist was able to find the breakthrough it needed through a team fight 4:55 minutes in, down the turtle area. Keyd Stars had some glimpses of hope to win, as it won eventual team fights with their heroes scaling up.

But ultimately it was Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap's Uranus which came out big as he zoned out the Brazilians' heroes, allowing room for Blacklist to control the map even more. Blacklist then capped off the set with a maniac by Wise to clear the Keyd Stars of players before taking down Keyd's base.

Hadji's Yve emerged as MVP in Game 1, coming out death-less with 5 kills and 8 assists.

The drafting phase saw Keyd Stars draw greedy heroes in Ling and Aldous. From the get-go, Blacklist was able to capitalize on early game errors, especially by the Ling and Aldous, to place themselves at match point within 12 minutes of play.

Wise's early aggression with his Bane gave him the MVP honors in Game 2, coming out of the set unscathed, with seven kills and two assists to his name.

Blacklist banked on another dominant game in Game 3 to secure the sweep, keeping the Brazilians to only one kill, which came in much later into the match. Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano drew MVP honors in Game 3 with his signature Alice, with three kills, no deaths, and five assists.

Blacklist will face the loser of the match between Onic PH and RRQ, which will happen at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Blacklist International roster

COACH: Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza

Edward Jay "EDWARD" Dapadap

Danerie "Wise" James Del Rosario

Dexstar "Dex Star" Louise Alaba

Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna

Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

Salic "Hadji" Imam