Blacklist International celebrate their win against Onic Indonesia in the lower brackets of the M3 World Championship to stay in the title hunt. Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE -- Blacklist International banked on a phenomenal Game 3 to eliminate Onic Indonesia in the lower brackets of the M3 World Championship.

Head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza said an important draft pick -- in the form of a Pharsa for Salic "Hadji" Imam -- was the key to their crucial victory.

"Common hero na confident sila ay Pharsa, that's why binreak namin 'yung pattern ng draft nila, which is nagkagulo na sila and ayun kita naman sa resulta na kung gaano ka-one sided ang Game 3," Bon Chan told reporters.

Games 1 and 2 saw Onic Indonesia's Drian "Drian" Larsen pick up the feather-bombing Pharsa, and it proved to be crucial in clearing out lanes for the Indonesian champs.

This, in effect allowed Blacklist to penetrate Onic ID's lanes, while keeping their own turrets intact in the process.

'MPLI LOSS A SIDE QUEST'

The win against Onic was sweet revenge for Blacklist, who had lost to them in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Invitational.

For Bon Chan, the recent win is "so satisfying" -- and that the loss was just the ghost of the past.

"Una, mas major tournament ito. 'Yung MPLI, side quest lang. Ang M3, main quest 'yan. Sobrang satisfying na dito pa namin sila sa world stage nagantihan," he said.

Blacklist will face Brazil's Vivo Keyd, who just beat Turkey's Bedel Tuesday afternoon. In their next match, Bon Chan said they will make some minor adjustments.

"I think it's just a minor adjustment. We need to stick on our plan, our gameplay on where we are dominating the games. We need to stick to that," Bon Chan said.