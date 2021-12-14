SINGAPORE -- With their world championship campaign on the line, Blacklist International got to live another day in the M3 world championships after avenging against Onic Indonesia, 2-1, on Tuesday.

Blacklist was coming off a shock 3-2 upset against North American squad BloodThirstyKings and was relegated to the lower bracket of the tournament.

Blacklist will face the winner of the match between Bedel and Vivo Keyd Stars to be held on December 15.

More details to follow