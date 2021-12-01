Courtesy: Blacklist International Facebook page

SINGAPORE (UPDATE) -- With the third installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M3) fast approaching, Blacklist International has its eyes set on one thing: a rematch against fellow title contenders Onic Indonesia.

"We're just looking forward to having a rematch against Onic Indonesia. You know, because of the previous tournament, the MPLI (One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational). We just want to have our revenge," Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo, one of Blacklist's players, said in a virtual interview with reporters here, Wednesday.

Blacklist International, the most dominant ML:BB team in the Philippines' recent history with back-to-back local titles to its name, fell 1-3 to MPL Indonesia champions Onic Esports in the MPLI last November 7.

With its dominance in the local leagues, all eyes are on Blacklist as a world title contender. But the squad remains unfazed with the pressure, team manager Rovin Manapat said.

"No pressure. Laruin niyo ang nilalaro niyo kasi nagwo-work naman siya eh," he said in the interview.

The squad is known for its signature "UBE" (Ultimate Bonding Experience) strategy -- where all its heroes converge together as they start team fights, and fielding in surprise picks which have worked for them in dire situations.

Another thing Blacklist is looking looking forward to is the release of shard-yielding assassin player Aamon, as it becomes eligible to play in the international tournament-- although Eson did not elaborate if this meant they were going to field this hero in for M3.

Manapat said the players are also looking forward to crowds, as the tourney allows limited live audiences.

"Gusto ng team 'yan eh. Nakikita nila 'yung may crowd talaga. Ayun parang excited sila. Gusto nila 'yung ganon," Manapat said.

Blacklist is grouped with Brazilian squad Red Canids Kalunga, Peruvian squad Malvinas Gaming, and Turkish squad Bedel.

They first face Red Canids on December 6, at 2 p.m., in the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.