MANILA - Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League champions Blacklist International place second in the One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational (MPLI) after succumbing to MPL - Indonesia champs Onic Indonesia in a 3-1 clash.

Since both squads emerged as champs of their respective MPL tournaments, they automatically secured quarterfinal slots and subsequently booked the most highly-anticipated match, which others describe as a preview to the world championship.

With Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Estes left out in the open to draft, Blacklist employed its signature "UBE" strategy to dominate against Onic ID in Game 1.

Game 2 between both squads was a tug-of war. But Sanz "S A N Z" Gilang's Yi Sun Shin dealt problems towards Blacklist, quickly bursting down the Philippine champs' heroes in team fights to place Onic ID at a subsequent advantage and equalize.

Onic ID banked on yet another dominant game for Game 3 to place themselves at match point, with all but one of their turrets intact.

Game 4 saw Onic ID steal Salic "Hadji" Imam's Chou, which eventually put the Indonesians up to advantage.

With only Edward "EDWARD" Dapadap's Paquito staying alive and the base left standing, Blacklist was able to hold its defenses after the EXP laner eked out a double kill by their base around 16 minutes in.

As the rest of Blacklist recuperated, they marched on to the Onic's base to counter. But a countergo by Onic, capped off with S A N Z's Natan doing a triple kill on Blacklist's players, and eventually obliterated the Filipino champs' base to secure the title.

S A N Z was MVP for games 2 and 3 while Onic rookie Calvin "CW" Winata's Chou took the MVP nod for Game 4.

Meanwhile, Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano's Lunox took the MVP nod in Game 1 with his signature Lunox.

In an earlier match, Blacklist defeated MPL - Indonesia runner-up RRQ in a tightly-contested 2-1 victory.

RRQ tried to clip Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's hero choices, taking Wise's Yi Sun Shin, and drafting his Aldous for their own use.

But Blacklist's knowledge of the Aldous put them at an advantage, as they contained the mega-punching hero and amassed enough resources to place itself at an advantage throughout Game 1.

RRQ banked on early-game dominance in Game 2 to equalize, keeping Blacklist to just two kills. MPL - Indonesia's runners-up was the better team to start Game 3, responding well to Blacklist's exploits.

But a crucial shot call by Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna to take down the Luminous Lord with their opponents recuperating by the base caught RRQ off guard, allowing Blacklist to eliminate two of RRQ's players and subsequently wipe them off the map to secure the grand finals slot.

BLACKLIST roster

COACH: Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza