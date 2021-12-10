Blacklist International and Onic Philippines after their respective group stage matches in the M3 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE—After topping their respective group stages at the M3 World Championships, Blacklist International and Onic PH will start their playoff campaigns this weekend at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre here.

Both squads are coming off momentous campaigns in the group stages on December 6 to 9, topping their respective groups and on track to take home the second straight world title for the Philippines.

Handout photo

Blacklist International roster

COACH: Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza

Edward Jay "EDWARD" Dapadap

Danerie "Wise" James Del Rosario

Dexstar "Dex Star" Louise Alaba

Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna

Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

Salic "Hadji" Imam

Blacklist International will be facing North American squad BloodThirstyKings (BTK) to open the entire M3 playoff series on Saturday, December 11.

True to their dominant form in the local leagues, Blacklist defeated Turkey's Bedel, Brazil's Red Canids, and Peru's Malvinas Gaming en route to the first upper bracket slot, cementing their reputation as one of the teams favored to go all the way.

BTK, who turned heads in Group C, ended their group stage matches with a 2-1 record, after taking down Natus Vincere and Cambodia’s SeeYouSoon, a group stage series that saw their Michael "MobaZane" Gosun use a Balmond.

Handout photo

ONIC PH:

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda

Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain)

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera

Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala

Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales

Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio

Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo

Onic PH bounced back from a loss against Indonesian club Onic Esports, and crushed Vivo Keyd Stars and Todak in what was described as the “group of death," ending the preliminaries on top with a 2-1 win-loss record.

The MPL Philippines runners-up will be facing an RSG SG squad looking to capitalize on their home court advantage on Sunday, December 12.

RSG Singapore looked stronger than ever as it went through the group stages, taking down Middle East's GX Squad and Malaysian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League champions Team SMG to take the last upper bracket slot.

The playoffs will be from December 11 to 19, concluding with the Grand Finals, where the winners of the upper bracket and the lower bracket finals will compete for the lion's share of the $800,000 prize pool (P40 million).