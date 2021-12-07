Onic Philippines celebrate their win against Brazil's Vivo Keyd, a result that secured them of the upper bracket playoff slot in the "Group of Death." Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE - Onic Philippines are through to the upper bracket playoffs of the third Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3) in Singapore, after ending the "Group of Death" with a 2-1 record.

After falling to Indonesian counterparts Onic Esports in their opening match, they went on to win their other matches against Malaysia's Todak and Brazil's Vivo Keyd to secure the last slot on the upper bracket.

The group was described as the "group of death" as it paraded players from different MPLs, particularly that of Mobile Legends powerhouses Philippines and Indonesia.

Onic PH vs. Onic Indonesia

Onic PH were aggressive and poised to win the match as they started their campaign, with Kairi and Markyyyyy drawing kill after kill and applying pressure down the lanes to shut down their Indonesian counterparts.

But as Onic PH gathered down the Lord area, Onic Indonesia were there to react, with Kiboy's Khufra poking out Onic PH's damage dealers, with Drian's Beatrix eventually stealing the lord which spelled the death knell for Onic Philippines in their opening match.

Onic PH vs. Todak (Malaysia)

Onic PH were able to bounce back with a show-stopping win versus Malaysia's Todak, to force a tie between all squads.

After a shocking victory which saw Vevo Keyd shock Onic Indonesia, Onic PH and Todak went on to stun viewers with surprise picks, as Cikugais picked Alucard, and Markyyyyy picked up Faramis.

Cikugais' Alucard was aggressive to start the game, drawing three kills. But Onic PH were able to respond well by taking early-game objectives and drawing the power spike they needed to eventually thrash the MPL - Malaysia runners-up.

Onic PH vs. Vevo Keyd (Brazil)

Onic PH secured the sweep after dominating Vivo Keyd, keeping the Brazilian squad to just one kill and playing the clash this time with the Aamon being used by Kairi, after being used by Markyyyyy in the match against Onic Indonesia.

It was a game of chess between both squads, with rotations dictating the pace of the game. Ultimately, it was Onic PH that secured the game behind a good macro-play.

The group of death went on to live up to its name in other departments, as crowd favorites Onic Indonesia sank to the lower bracket after falling against Vivo Keyd, and Malaysia's Todak.

Todak and Onic Philippines were tied with a 2-1 record. But Onic PH gets the advantage after winning over Todak in their bout.

More details to follow.

ONIC PH roster

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda