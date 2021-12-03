ONIC Philippines says among their plans will be fielding a different hero lineup for M3. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

SINGAPORE -- ONIC Philippines is known for its dynamic and aggressive play style -- and it's exactly why it qualified for the third installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M3) here.

And the first challenges the team has to face is being drawn to what is called the "group of death," and opening its campaign against Indonesian counterparts, ONIC Esports.

Even with these cards on the table, ONIC PH's head of esports development Carlo Giron said the MPL - Philippines runner-up has something up its sleeves as it enters the competition -- highlighted by a different lineup that's "100 percent ready" to be fielded.

"Since we are very familiar with how ONIC Indonesia's [playstyle], we are very much prepared... And I know that we are 100 percent ready with the draft and we are very much ready. We prepared for a different lineup, which will really surprise the viewers," Giron said.

ONIC PH is no stranger to the world championship scene, having participated in the inaugural M1 championship, where it was eliminated by Japan's 10secondsgaming.

Now, Giron would like to think that ONIC PH is a shadow of its old self, with a new play style and preparations for any given scenario.

"To be honest with M1 when we started there we were surprised with 10secondsgaming. There was no YouTube video where we could show style no styles or scrims so super na-surprise kami sa ginawa nila," Giron said.

"We are focused on Indonesia and Malaysian playstyle so hindi kami masu-surprise sa ibang playstyle."

With Beemo and Kairi, among other people on board this time for ONIC PH in an offline M3, Giron said they have done necessary arrangements to get the players acquainted to an offline matchup.

"Before kami umalis ng Philippines, nag-set up kami ng boot camp na same setup so they get to feel how it works kapag nasa onsite na and giangawa namin doon. The background is super ingay, naka-open ang speakers, maraming distractions so doon malalaman kung gaano ka-focused sila sa ginagawa nila," Giron said.

Asked on their thoughts on facing ONIC PH, Ronaldo Lieberth, strategic coach of ONIC Esports, said the matchups will be "fun."

"I've mentioned during MPL, if we want to face other reams it will be Onic PH. Seeing them is looking like a mirror... So it will be very fun, we're just having fun," Lieberth said.

The M3 World Championship starts on December 6, with ONIC PH and Blacklist International representing the Philippines.