MANILA -- Onic Philippines eliminated Smart Omega behind a 2-0 sweep to open its One Esports Mobile Legends: Professional League invitational campaign Wednesday.

It was an all-Pinoy showdown for the two squads in the Southeast Asian-based tournament, in what was dubbed the "Bracket of Death" drafted by MPL Malaysia champs Team SMG.

After a double kill by Omega's Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas around 20 minutes in, Onic was able to counter and allow some breathing space to take down the lord, as Omega remained without three of its heroes.

Onic PH then marched on with the slain Lord towards the base to face an undermanned Omega squad and draw first blood.

With Omega leading in the first 16 minutes of Game 2, Onic banked on the Lord take to help them push Omega back.

After wiping out Omega's players 17 minutes in, and with a little help from the minion waves collecting themselves around their base, MPL - Philippines Season 8's second placers secured the series.

Onic PH's Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera took the MVP recognition with his X.Borg in Game 1, while Kairi's Hayabusa took the MVP recognition in Game 2.

Onic PH will face MPL - Indonesia Season 8 runners-up RRQ Hoshi next.

SMART OMEGA roster

Coach: Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos

Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic (captain)

Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Cruzem

Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua

Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas

Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso

Romiere "Allidap" Padilla

Dian Felix "Dian" Cruz

Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui

Robert Remar "Hito" Candoy

ONIC PH roster

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda