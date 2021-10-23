MANILA—Winning the upper bracket finals paved the way for Allan "Baloyskie" Baloy's return to the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang after 2 seasons.

Now a 3-time finalist, Baloyskie said he feels elated, but he knows the job is not done yet.

"Sobrang saya. Pero hindi [ko pa kasi nakuha ang] gusto ko makuha," he said in a post-match interview.

Baloyskie, formerly known as Greed, reached the finals of Seasons 4 and 5 under Onic, when they qualified for the inaugural M1 world championship, and under Sunsparks (now Echo PH) in Season 5.

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol shared the same sentiments, especially coming off a hard-fought Game 3 that saw Smart Omega sidelining Baloyskie's Pharsa to a whopping 9 deaths.

"Sobrang saya kasi ’yung last na games namin nagtulungan kami lahat para iangat ang isa't isa," Kairi said.

To which Baloyskie responded in jest: "Pati ako binuhat, kahit mabigat."

With his Pharsa's wings clipped, Baloyskie resorted to other ways to help the team secure the championship.

"Bale ginagawa ko bumabawa sa inisip kung ano ang dapat gawin. Doon na lang dapat bumawi," Baloyskie said.

Onic will have some time to rest before the Grand Finals on Sunday, where they will face the winner between Blacklist and Smart Omega at 6 p.m.