MANILA -- Onic Philippines sent Nexplay EVOS on the brink of elimination in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Season 8 playoffs after sweeping them during their clash, 3-0, Friday.

Onic PH took down four of Nexplay's players 7 minutes into Game 1 and never looked back, quickly grabbing the momentum and the point within 13 minutes, 1-0.

It took a longer game but still another solid performance for Onic PH to bring the guys in yellow to match point, as Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol set the tempo through a turtle steal early on.

Onic snowballed through Game 3, capping the series off with a Lord take that gave them added insurance to secure the match.

Onic will face the winner between Blacklist International and Smart Omega, while Nexplay will face the losing team of the said match.

If Nexplay loses the next match they are eliminated and assured of at least fourth place in the tournament.

