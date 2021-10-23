MANILA—Onic Philippines on Saturday secured the first slot in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 8 Grand Finals after topping Smart Omega in a 3-0 thriller.

The win also meant Onic are the first representatives of the Philippines at the M3 World Championship to be held later this year.

After winning a 4v5 team fight, Onic took the lord and stormed the base in Game 1 to draw first blood.

Onic captain Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez delivered with their deadly Feathered Airstrike and Real World Manipulation combo to reach match point.

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas' signature Kelra gave Onic some problems to start Game 3. But Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol's Ling wreaked havoc to help Onic catch up against the Southeast Asian champions, while Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera's Uranus also soaked up most of the damage to propel Onic to their third MPL finals appearance.

This means Smart Omega sank to the lower bracket finals, where they will battle defending champions Blacklist International, a squad they beat Friday night.

The other PH representative will be the winner of the lower bracket final matchup between Blacklist and Omega.

Philippines squad Bren Esports took home the world championship earlier this year in Singapore.

More details to follow

ONIC PH roster

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda

Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain)

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera

Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala

Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales

Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio

Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo

SMART OMEGA roster

COACH: Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos

Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic (captain)

Kiel VJ "Kielvj" Cruzem

Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua

Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog

Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas

Billy Jazha "Z4pnu" Alfonso

Romiere "Allidap" Padilla

Dian Felix "Dian" Cruz

Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui

Robert Remar "Hito" Candoy