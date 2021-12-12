RRQ Hoshi coach Adi “Acil” Syaufian during their match against Malaysia's Todak in the M3 World Championships

SINGAPORE - The last time Onic PH and Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi faced each other, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Indonesia (MPLI) runners-up thwarted them in a 2-0 sweep to eliminate them from the MPLI.

Now, they have to face each other in the 3rd ML:BB World Championships upper bracket semifinals on Wednesday, December 15.

Now with Onic PH shaking things up, and with the unpredictability brought upon by the playoffs as of late, RRQ's coach Adi “Acil” Syaufian said they cannot really say they are confident that they will breeze through the Filipino squad, although he is happy to be facing them and his friend, Onic PH tactician Coach Yeb Miranda, on Wednesday.

"Coach Yeb [Miranda] is actually [my] friend, so [I am] actually happy to be facing Onic PH. For the percentage of confidence itself, we cannot really say because everyone in the upper-bracket team is very strong. But [we] are confident to win against upper-bracket teams," Acil said in Bahasa through a translator, after their win against Malaysia's Todak, Sunday.

RRQ Hoshi breezed through Todak and booked a match with Onic PH in the upper bracket semifinals behind a 3-1 dismantling, only falling once, squandering a team fight in Game 3 as they were poised to already secure a sweep.

Before that, Onic PH breezed through their own playoff clash against RSG SG behind a 3-0 sweep, solidifying a form which has had some changes ahead of the world championship.

But even with this form, Acil said they have some tricks up their sleeve against their "good friends."

"They've been very good friends with the coach and the players as well so even before they... They are already expecting it, they are really good friends, and they have secret tactics to prepare themselves against Onic PH," Acil said.