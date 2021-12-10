RSG's ly4ly4ly4. Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE -- Both the M3's host country's representatives are in the upper bracket of the playoffs to be held from Saturday here.

One of them, RSG Singapore, will be up against Filipino squad Onic PH to start their campaign.

Asked on their preparations, RSG's Lim "ly4ly4ly4" Yang cited their Filipino counterparts' experience in MPL - Philippines.

"We do have some data on them, and I do believe that our coach has prepared for the playoffs with them. So we could actually be in our best against them," the jungler told reporters after their group stage matches, Thursday evening.

RSG Singapore ended the group stages with a 2-1 record, just behind Indonesian squad RRQ which swept Group D with a clean 3-0 slate.

RSG's lone loss in the standings was against the MPL - Indonesia runners-up, which they will use as a lesson coming into their bout with Onic PH.

"We actually learned a lot in the game. The way RRQ plays is different so I think split-pushing will be better," ly4ly4ly4 said, when asked what preparations they will do ahead of their fight with the Filipino squad.

RSG Singapore and Onic PH will face each other at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.