Onic PH captain Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy speaks to reporters after qualifying for the upper bracket playoffs in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships held in Singapore. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE - People were stunned, to say the least when title contenders Onic Indonesia ended up last in the "group of death" in the third installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships - when they have been favored to dominate.

One of them was Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, captain of Onic Philippines, and the rest of the Philippine squad.

Speaking to reporters here Tuesday, Baloyskie said he did not expect their Indonesian counterparts to end the "group of death" as the cellar dwellers.

"Sobra. Sobrang na-shock kami. Actually ine-expect namin na iwa-wipe out nila ang bracket kasi for us, sa'min sila pinakamahirap [na kalaban] and nagulat talaga kami na natalo sila ng Vivo and Todak," Baloyskie said.

After defeating Onic Philippines in an opening match which saw them mounting a comeback, MPL-Indonesia champions Onic Esports went on to lose two straight against Brazil's Vivo Keyd Stars and Malaysia's Todak - both of which were runners-up for their respective MPLs.

Recounting the clash between their Indonesian counterparts, Baloyskie pointed out Onic Indonesia's signature strategy of being able to turn games around in crucial situations.

"Actually nung nagsi-scrimmage kami, nangyayari siya sometimes talaga, and nagplay naman kami nang maayos. 'Yon lang na-execute nang maayos ng Onic Indonesia ang counter-attack nila, which is 'yong specialty nila. So ayon," Baloyskie said.

After topping the "group of death," Onic PH will face whoever ranks second in the Group D stages, which will run on Thursday.