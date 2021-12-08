Todak's Mobile Legends team. Courtesy: ML:BB Esports Facebook page.

SINGAPORE -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Malaysia runners-up Todak exceeded expectations to start their M3 World Championship campaign here.

And rightfully so as they took the top 2 slot in the "group of death," which also saw them upset MPL Indonesia champions Onic Esports.



Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Todak coach Hazim Firdaus said he looks up to Onic Indonesia and Onic PH's coaches, adding that he draws inspiration from their draft picks.

“I am thrilled to be here and I gain motivation from ONIC PH and ID's coach. I look up at their style of drafting and I took inspiration from it,” the first-time coach and analyst told reporters in Bahasa.

With the result, the MPL - Malaysia runners-up are through to the upper bracket playoffs, where they will face the top team in Group D.

For team captain Zikry “Moon” Shamsuddin, they want to face their scrim partners, Blacklist International, if circumstances allow for it.

“They're our scrim partner and we want to try our best to beat one of the best team in the world,” Moon said in Bahasa.

They will be able to face each other if they both make it through to the upper bracket finals, which will be held on December 18.