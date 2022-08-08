Geek Fam reveals that Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy will be suiting up for the squad. Courtesy: Geek Fam's YouTube channel.

MANILA -- Former Onic Philippines team captain Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy's will now suit up for Indonesian squad Geek Fam, the team announced, confirming speculations that the veteran player will play pro Mobile Legends: Bang Bang overseas.

A five-minute video on Geek Fam's YouTube account revealed Baloyskie as part of Geek Fam's lineup. He will suit up as one of the squad's midlaner and roamer.

Baloyskie, one of the catalysts in Onic Philippines' world championship finals appearance last year, will reinforce an ML:BB squad which placed last in MPL Indonesia Season 9.

Baloyskie's transfer means all members of Onic Philippines' main five last season, as well as their former head coach, are now with an overseas team.

Wunderkind jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and head coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda are now with Onic Indonesia. Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera will play for MPL Indonesian squads Bigetron Alpha and EVOS Legends, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales already started his campaign with Team SMG of Malaysia over the weekend.

Baloyskie is the seventh Pinoy to play professional ML:BB overseas. Aside from the former Onic Philippines players, former Nexplay EVOS players Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and Michael "MPDKing" Endino will play for Burn x Flash in Cambodia.

MPL Indonesia's regular season will start on August 12.

Related video: