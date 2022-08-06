Hate shares a high five with a teammate after Team SMG won its first MPL Malaysia Season 10 match. Screenshot from MPL Malaysia Facebook page.

MANILA - Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang standout Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales already made a statement from day 1 of his professional career in Malaysia, as Team SMG walked away with a win against RSG Malaysia to start Season 10 of they country's ML:BB circuit.

The ex-Onic Philippines standout notched MVP honors in Games 1 and 3 of Team SMG's match against RSG Philippines, with his Lylia.

Screenshot from MPL Malaysia's livestream.

Hate racked up Team SMG's first three kills of the season with his Lylia to put them up ahead, and supplied assists for Hadiazwan Bin "Box" Rosli and Aelif "Smooth" Adam, to pull up a 100 percent kill participation in the game's first seven minutes.

With Lu "Sasa" Khai Bean's Beatrix coming alive, Team SMG eventually pulled away with the win in Game 1, as Hate ended the match with a 3/0/6 KDA record for the MVP honor.

RSG Malaysia equalized in Game 2, but Team SMG came away with the win, with Hate repeating the same exploits from Game 1 for yet another MVP nod, behind a 3/0/3 KDA.

Hate, known for his all-around capabilities as a gold laner, jungler, and a midlaner, signed for Team SMG in July, making him the first Pinoy import to Malaysia.