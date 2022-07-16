Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales' move to Team SMG is now official. Courtesy: Team SMG

MANILA (UPDATED) - Ex-Onic Philippines gold laner Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales will now take his talents to Malaysia, suiting up as the decorated squad's midlaner, confirming reports that he will go pro overseas.

He will be the first Philippine Mobile Legends: Bang Bang import in Malaysia, and the second local import to another country overall, after his former teammate Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol moved to Onic's mother organization in Indonesia earlier this month.

"Maligayang pagdating sa Team SMG Hate! For this season, we choose to embrace, celebrate, and empower our differences. We believe that strength lies in diversity," the team said in a post of their roster reveal, Saturday evening.

He will join the likes of Lu Khai "Sasa" Bean as the MPL-Malaysia Season 8 champions look to retake the title in Season 10 of their local league.

In a post following Team SMG's announcement, Hate thanked the squad in a Facebook post for taking him in, in such a short notice.

"Thank you sa SMG kinuha pa din ako kahit medyo late na. Thank you sa mga naka-support pa din kahit nasa ibang bansa na ko. Mas gagalingan ko pa," Hate said in his Facebook account.

Hate was part of the Onic PH roster that first punched a Grand Finals appearance to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship's third installment in Singapore, falling in the hands of fellow Pinoys Blacklist for a 2nd place finish.

After the stellar world championship performance, Onic PH sank to 4th place in Season 9 of the ML:BB Professional League in the Philippines.

During the off-season of the MPL, he was one of the members who hinted about looking for a team, with less than a couple of weeks left in the transfer windows across all major circuits of the hit game.

Hate was among the last to depart from Onic PH, which underwent a massive roster haul ahead of MPL-Philippines Season 10.

Reports from Spin.PH and Tiebreaker Times previously said Hate will take his talents to SMG, citing multiple sources.

His former teammates, Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera remain on the rumor mill to take their talents overseas, particularly to Indonesia, arguably the Philippines' biggest rivals in ML:BB.