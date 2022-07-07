Mobile Legends: Onic PH nears roster depletion, lets go of Hatred

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales during Onic PH's bout vs. North America's BloodThirstyKings in the M3 World Championships last December. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- As its roster nears depletion, Onic Philippines will be letting go of Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales, the squad announced Thursday.

Hatred, known for his versatility and capabilities as a multi-role player, is the seventh player to depart from the squad this offseason, as the organization is poised for a rebuild in the upcoming season.

"He is willing to try new things and make sure to be consistent in whatever role he plays," Onic Philippines said of the jungler-turned-gold laner.

Hatred moved from Execration to Onic Philippines in Season 7, and was part of the main five that punched a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship appearance last year in Singapore.

His versatility showed in his return to the jungler role in the Southeast Asian Games qualifiers earlier this year, when he replaced Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, who was barred from competing due to age restrictions in the Hanoi tilt.

After placing second in MPL Season 8 and the world championships, Onic Philippines crashed out of the playoffs in Season 9 to end the league in fourth place.

Hatred ranked ninth in total kills in MPL Season 9, obliterating opponents 118 times across all games in the season. He is the seventh highest in assists with 270 dimes to his name in Season 9.

Nowee "Ryota" Caballo is the only remaining player in the squad, as of writing, amid speculations the squad will sign new players in the upcoming season.