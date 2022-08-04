Courtesy: Burn x Flash Facebook page

MANILA - Joining the waves of Filipino Mobile Legends: Bang Bang players taking their talents overseas, Michael "MP The King" Endino and Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara will now suit up for Cambodian squad Burn x Flash, ahead of the country's local ML:BB circuit.

Joining them is their coach in Nexplay EVOS, John Michael "Zico" Dizon, who was announced to call the shots for the team weeks prior.

Zico, MP The King, and Hesa were among those who left Nexplay in the MPL Philippines off-season, marked by talent transfers overseas.

They will boost an MPL Cambodia squad which placed 4th in the spring circuit. They also join a list of local MPL players who left the Philippines amid a tumultuous off-season.

Former Onic Philippines player Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda took their talents to Indonesia's Onic Esports.

Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales later on signed up with Malaysia's Team SMG, and Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio will be suiting up with Bigetron Alpha.