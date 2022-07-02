MANILA - Nexplay EVOS announced it was letting go of starters Rainiel “URESHIII” Logronio and Kenneth “CADENZA” Castro.

The team also let go of jungling reserve Michael “MP the King” Endino.

Nexplay first said goodbye to EXP-laner URESHIII, one of the vital cogs when the squad nearly had the chance to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“You were always at your best in our last six months run and we appreciate your dedication and contribution to Nexplay Evos," the team said.

They then let go of roamer CADENZA next, with the move shocking fans for their huge contribution to Nexplay's 2nd straight 4th place finish in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League in Season 9.

"Nexplay Evos' performance has greatly elevated with the way you've exhibited your game... We are honored to share the battleground with you," Nexplay said of CADENZA.

While the move shocked fans, it was revealed in gaming content creator Tambay TV's interview that the players were leased temporarily from AP Esports, based on a prior agreement ahead of Season 9.