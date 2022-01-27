MANILA -- Nexplay EVOS paraded a new lineup and brought down amateur squad El Ganador in the qualifiers of Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team on Thursday.

With the departure of Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera from the squad, Nexplay placed amateur standouts Mariusz "Donut" Tan, Kenneth “Cadenza” Castro and Renren "Ureshi" Nitsuga as part of its main five, apart from Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse and Jeniel "Yellyhaze" Bata-anon

Nexplay made quick work of El Ganador in Game 1 to draw first blood.

El Ganador put up a good fight in Game 2, with Joseph drawing early kills against the MPL - Philippines Season 9 4th placers.

But 2019 Southeast Asian Games player Yellyhaze was lethal with his Cecilion, clamping down on El Ganador's players for a set-up that gave Nexplay EVOS the upper edge.

Eventually, it was Nexplay EVOS who secured the win, in a 17-minute showdown in Game 2.

Nexplay moved up the upper bracket, while El Ganador went down the lower bracket.

El Ganador will face the loser of the match between BlacklistIinternational and Bren Esports, which is ongoing as of writing. Nexplay will face the winner of the said match.