MPL Season 9: Nexplay flex depth, send TNC to 2-game skid

Nexplay EVOS during their match against TNC Pro Team. Nexplay, flexing anew their lineup depth, sent TNC Pro Team reeling to their second straight loss in MPL Season 9. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS' Jhonwin “Hesa” Vergara erupted in the final moments of their matchup against TNC Pro Team, sending their opponents to their second-straight loss after their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League clash, Saturday.

Nexplay banked on yet another lineup change, as they flexed their roster's depth against other teams in the league.

Kenneth "Cadenza" Castro piled on the problems of TNC in Game 3, setting up kills for Michael “MP the King” Endino to take with his Karina.

As the game dragged on, TNC put up some nice pick-offs in hopes to slowly salvage the one-sided match, and even took the lord in the 19th minute in the process.

But Hesa's Brody went off with two pick-offs in a lord counter, capping that off with a "Torn Apart Memory" on TNC main damage source Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille, before the base siege and the win.

Cadenza earned the MVP honors with his Jawhead, for a 2/3/11 kill-death-assist record.

Tied 3-3 kills 7 minutes into Game 1, Nexplay EVOS steamrolled over TNC, making 12 kills over the next 10 minutes en route to drawing first blood.

Captain Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, whose Selena set up massive kills for Nexplay, won the MVP honors in Game 1 with nine deaths and one assist.

TNC was more fixated on objectives, and pushed down lanes in the low-scoring Game 2, to level.

Daniel "SDZyz" Chu emerged as MVP with a 2/0/2 KDA record for Game 2 using his Lancelot.

Nexplay will try and seal a winning streak as it takes on Echo PH, while TNC aims to bounce back against Bren Esports on Sunday.