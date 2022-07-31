Courtesy: Bigetron Alpha's YouTube channel.

MANILA - Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio has signed with Indonesia's Bigetron Alpha, the squad announced Sunday.

He is now the third ex-Onic PH player to head overseas this off-season after Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol (Onic Indonesia) and Jaylord "Hate" Gonzales (Team SMG), and the second Pinoy overall to sign with an Indonesian ML:BB team.

Markyyyyy will reinforce an MPL Indonesian squad that placed 5th to 6th in Season 9, as Bigetron hopes to secure an elusive title.

Starting his pro career as an amateur standout, the gold laner signed with Onic PH and became one of the integral cogs in its world championship appearance last year, as the squad punched a Grand Finals slot, only to lose against fellow Pinoys Blacklist.

After the world championship, Onic PH ended Season 9 of the local MPL circuit at 4th place, and he was among the players included in the organization's near-wipeout of its roster.

Prior to his move, Indonesian esports outlets reported on the gold-laner's rumored signing to an MPL team in their country.