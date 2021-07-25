From ending ‘endo’ to waging drug war: Has change come under Duterte?

MULTIMEDIA

MANILA — Five years ago, President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power under the slogan, “change is coming”, defeating his rivals with a man-of-the-people persona and a pledge to crush crime.

A plurality of 16 million people voted him to power, despite accusations of extra-judicial killings during his 2-decade tenure as Davao City mayor, his off-color language, a rape joke, and cursing the Pope.

Observers say he succeeded in tapping Filipinos’ disgust of the elite and government failure to curb poverty after decades of liberal democracy.

Duterte, 76, is not eligible for re-election, but fulfilling his campaign pledges could help the chances of his chosen successor in the 2022 elections.

With less than a year before he steps down, here’s a recap of how Duterte’s key promises to the Filipino people stack up against his track record.

CORRUPTION FIGHT Duterte's administration has had its fair share of scandals and allegations of graft and cover-ups in state agencies ranging from prisons, the state insurer, immigration, airports and customs, to police and the drugs enforcement agency, few of which led to convictions or high-profile resignations. The President this year signed a law that granted him powers against red tape during national emergencies. Duterte last year ordered government agencies to increase transparency in their procurement processes, and ordered a state-wide graft probe. In 2017, he created the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission. The body claims hundreds of government officials and personnel have been fired for corruption. But former Supreme Court Justice Samuel Martires, who Duterte appointed as Ombudsman in 2018, has been criticized for several policies. Martires has moved to stop lifestyle checks and restricted public access to Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, which he said has been weaponized against officials. Duterte's SALNs secret; PCIJ shows wealth disclosures of all presidents since Cory Opinion polls by the SWS in 2019 show that the public has not rated the administration "excellent or very good" on eradicating graft and corruption. It got a "good" classification based on +31 net satisfaction rating in December 2019, down 10 points from +41 in March 2019.

ENDO A month before he was elected President, Duterte told voters, "The moment I assume the presidency, contractualization will stop."



"Endo" or "end of contract" is a practice in which some employers end contracts on the fifth month and renew it for 5 months at a time to avoid granting workers regular employee status. But, in 2019, Duterte vetoed an anti-endo bill that he certified as urgent, to achieve what he called a "delicate balance" between the interests of employers and employees. Following the veto, "all the sectors have not been voicing out their opinions on this, even the Department of Labor," Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs Jacinto Paras said earlier this July. "So, medyo hindi naging priority ito ngayon," he said. (This is somewhat not a priority now.) "As far as the number one priority of the President, he is pushing the approval by the Senate of the Department of OFWs," said Paras.

PEACE TALKS Duterte had promised “inclusive” peace talks with communist and Moro rebels. In 2018, he signed a law that created the Bangsamoro region, which authorities hope would boost peace after decades of fighting that had killed thousands and mired the area in poverty. The region has more powers than the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) that it replaced. Duterte on Bangsamoro anniversary: ‘Give full support to the BARMM’

'Neutral' Duterte leaves Bangsamoro transition extension up to lawmakers: Palace As for communist rebels, Duterte in 2019 ended peace talks with them, following alleged attacks against security forces. Suspected communists and NDF peace negotiators have also been arrested or rearrested following the collapse of the peace talks. A number of leftist leaders have also been killed in what are believed to be extra-judicial killings. NDFP consultant Randy Echanis killed in QC Security forces also launched anti-insurgency operations meant to crush the over half-a-century-old communist rebellion during Duterte's 6-year-term, but an end to the conflict is nowhere in sight during his last year in office. The Duterte administration has also since been accused of "red-tagging" or linking to the communist movement politicians, celebrities, and human rights defenders, among others.

POVERTY Duterte had promised to spread wealth more evenly in a country where over a quarter of the 100 million people are poor. In 2016, he said he would pursue his predecessor’s infrastructure and fiscal efficiency drives to lift growth to at least 7 percent. The government has continued the previous Aquino government's conditional cash program for the poorest Filipinos. In 2017, Duterte signed the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) that reduced personal income tax and raised tax on fuel, cars, tobacco, and sugary beverages. The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Law But as the COVID-19 pandemic left businesses struggling and millions jobless last year, only 16 percent of Filipinos did not consider themselves poor, according to a Social Weather Stations survey. 4.2 million Filipinos went hungry in last 3 months: SWS

SWS: 3 in 5 adult Filipinos say quality of life got worse in 2020 With the second highest COVID-19 tally in Southeast Asia, the Philippines is banking on its COVID-19 vaccination drive to safely reopen the economy and allow more people to return to work this year. In March, Duterte signed a law that reduced corporate income tax to help pandemic-hit businesses recover.

PUBLIC SERVICES Duterte, who promised the poorest Filipinos access to medical services, signed in 2019 the Universal Health Care Act, which provides automatic healthcare coverage for all Filipinos. Two years before this, he signed a bill granting free tuition in state colleges and universities.

EDSA TRAFFIC Duterte in 2019 said he had fulfilled most of his promises, except for solving the country's traffic problem. 'Ano pa ang gusto?' Duterte says he has fulfilled most promises But the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year caused annual traffic congestion to fall in most countries for the first time in at least 10 years, disrupting long-held traffic patterns like the dreaded morning commute to work, a report said. Dissecting Data: Metro Manila Traffic can actually get worse than pre-pandemic levels

FEDERALISM Duterte, the first President from Mindanao, had promised that he would shift government power away from "Imperial Manila". He also called for a shift of the system of governance from unitary to federal saying this would spur countryside development, but the move has not prospered. More importantly, his key economic managers have cautioned against the enormous price tag of shifting to federalism. 'Unbundled' federalism pushed to save Duterte’s campaign promise

Duterte wants to shift power from 'Imperial Manila'

Duterte orders 'back-up' government center outside Manila In June, he approved the devolution of some functions to local government units from the national government so that the latter "can assume more strategic and steering functions to address persistent development issues."

COCO LEVY Duterte and his defeated running mate promised to recover the coconut levy fund to benefit over 2 million coconut farmers and the local coconut industry, within 100 days of taking office. The President in February finally signed a measure establishing the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund. Duterte earlier vetoed the measure in February 2019 over fears it may be "unconstitutional" and "lacked safeguards against abuses." In the same month, Duterte vetoed its twin bill on the reconstitution of the Philippine Coconut Authority. The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos established a coco levy fund taxing coconut farmers between 1973 and 1982. The fund was allegedly used by his cronies for investments for their personal gain.