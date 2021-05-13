Home  >  News

Locsin orders filing of diplomatic protest anew over Chinese vessels in PH EEZ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2021 09:57 PM

Manila files yet another diplomatic protest against Beijing as hundreds of Chinese ships remain in Philippine waters. 

But one analyst sees such protests as rather hopeless. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 13, 2021
 
