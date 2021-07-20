Philippine mobile, broadband internet speeds improved in June: Ookla

38-year-old teacher Lanie Clemente at the Rafael Palma Elelmentary School on October 2, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines' broadband and wireless network speeds improved in June, according to the latest Ookla 2021 Speedtest Global Index.

The country's mobile speed moved 2 notches up to the 75th spot from 77 in May with an average download speed of 32.84 Mbps from 32.03 Mbps, the Speedtest Global Index report showed.

In terms of fixed broadband, the country ranked 62nd, up 3 notches from the 65th spot. It registered an average download speed of 66.55 Mbps from 58.76 Mbps the previous month, data showed.

Philippine ranking in June 2021 Speedtest Global Index

Based on Ookla's data, the global average is 55.34 Mbps for mobile download and 101.61 Mbps for fixed broadband.

The country's internet service providers (ISPs) are expanding network services in the country to improve connectivity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internet connectivity is crucial as the pandemic prompted the shift to remote work or work-from-home setup and distance learning.

The country's second COVID-19 response law or the Bayanihan 2 has a provision specifically mandating LGUs to help streamline the permitting process of new tower builds.

During his 5th State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte urged telco providers to improve connectivity or face closure or expropriation.

Both Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc have been investing in infrastructure and ramping up their 5G rollout.

Third telco DITO, meanwhile, is readying its network for its second year audit. Its commitment is to cover 51 percent of the population on its second year.

Even fiber-only broadband provider Converge ICT is widening its backbone in the Visayas and Mindanao to power 55 percent of residential homes in the country by 2025.

